Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.33

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 430980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 301,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.