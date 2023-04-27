iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, an increase of 330.6% from the March 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISHG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.78. 4,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,590. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISHG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,970,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

