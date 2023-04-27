iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,059,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,892,338. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $121.07.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.269 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

