iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 513,743 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 364% from the previous session’s volume of 110,818 shares.The stock last traded at $46.48 and had previously closed at $46.77.

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares CMBS ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 188.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 78,903 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares CMBS ETF

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

