iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Increased by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,416 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 10.1% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of IJR stock opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
