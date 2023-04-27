iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

