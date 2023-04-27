iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Position Boosted by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,898,000 after buying an additional 239,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,748,000 after buying an additional 125,147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,447,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,085,000 after buying an additional 77,709 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,447,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,081,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,040,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,460,000 after acquiring an additional 80,904 shares during the last quarter.

IUSG stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $88.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,487. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $99.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

