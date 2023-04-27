iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Decreased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,497 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

ESGU traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.96. 178,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,301. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $96.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average of $89.06.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

