iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Down 54.8% in April

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.03. 20,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,468. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $59.87 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 32,884 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 242,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 136,627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.