iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.85

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.85 and last traded at $62.78, with a volume of 15622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.08.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 89,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 111,760.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 70,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53,970 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

