iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.64 and last traded at $34.58. 25,901 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $695,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

