iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,500 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,034,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 47,979 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,221,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,270. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

