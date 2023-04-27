iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Down 67.1% in April

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the March 31st total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ RING traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $25.93. 59,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,341. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.