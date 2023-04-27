iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Down 67.1% in April

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RINGGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the March 31st total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ RING traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $25.93. 59,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,341. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.