iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,860,000 after buying an additional 138,310 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,558,000 after purchasing an additional 425,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,964,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,560,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.01. 670,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,280. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.90. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

