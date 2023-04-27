iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70,722 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $39,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,651,000 after buying an additional 198,735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,826,000 after buying an additional 180,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.02. The company had a trading volume of 241,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

