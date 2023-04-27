iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after buying an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,425 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after purchasing an additional 343,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,534,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,856,000 after purchasing an additional 267,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,358. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $258.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.66 and a 200-day moving average of $227.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

