iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. First Ascent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,356,000. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.39. The company had a trading volume of 247,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,857. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $117.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

