iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Amarillo National Bank owned about 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $46,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,636,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,187,000 after buying an additional 162,771 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IVE stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.90. The company had a trading volume of 126,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,093. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.09.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.