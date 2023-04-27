iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$30.48 and last traded at C$30.49. 7,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 22,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.75.

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.15.

