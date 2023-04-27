iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.62

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.62 and last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 86117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,274,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,936,000 after buying an additional 3,182,682 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,988,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,849,000 after purchasing an additional 607,072 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,307,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,306,000 after purchasing an additional 157,666 shares during the period.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

