iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,445,000 after purchasing an additional 848,959 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,109 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,879,000 after acquiring an additional 422,827 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 200.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,898,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,741,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

