iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 99,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 78,014 shares.The stock last traded at $63.20 and had previously closed at $62.69.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $705.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 206.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

