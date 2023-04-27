iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 61,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 38,285 shares.The stock last traded at $254.88 and had previously closed at $251.79.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

