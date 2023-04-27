i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX) Insider Purchases £76,500 in Stock

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Carpenter Stearns Stearns purchased 850,000 shares of i(x) Net Zero stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £76,500 ($95,541.40).

i(x) Net Zero Stock Up 14.7 %

Shares of LON:IX traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 9.75 ($0.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,013 shares. has a 52 week low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 52 ($0.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of £7.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.20.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

About i(x) Net Zero

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

