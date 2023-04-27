Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Tomra Systems ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of TMRAY opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Tomra Systems ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

