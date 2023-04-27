Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $110.25 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $111.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

