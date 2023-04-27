Jefferies Financial Group Raises Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $175.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $171.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.13.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $154.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.61. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,310 shares of company stock worth $7,753,726. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.