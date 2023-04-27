Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.58. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $30.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $31.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABG. StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $186.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.73 and its 200 day moving average is $192.14. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,558.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $7,441,409 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

