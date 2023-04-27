Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now forecasts that the company will earn $8.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.19. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on EL. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

EL stock opened at $240.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.58. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,770 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

