JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$9.98-10.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.14 billion. JetBlue Airways also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.88 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $11.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 98.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,737 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $5,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after buying an additional 804,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,917,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

