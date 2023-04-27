John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 141,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 52,918 shares.The stock last traded at $51.29 and had previously closed at $52.07.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $710.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 91,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

