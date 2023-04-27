John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This is an increase from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of JMSB stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. John Marshall Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.25 million and a PE ratio of 8.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit and checking services, loans and lending solutions, cash management, and credit cards. The company was founded in May 2006 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

