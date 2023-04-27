Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

