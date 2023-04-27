JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Price Target to $9.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARI. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ARI opened at $9.36 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 36.70, a quick ratio of 36.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.96%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.