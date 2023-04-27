JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $40.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMG. Barclays cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.45.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Warner Music Group stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $38.76.

Insider Transactions at Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read More

