JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Target Price to $12.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

KREF stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $721.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 272.77, a quick ratio of 272.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.48%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 688.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.