JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Financial Architects Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.9% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $17,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,788,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,386. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $60.49.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

