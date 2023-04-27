JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.34. 640,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,320. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

