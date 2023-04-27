Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Up 1,150.2% in April

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, a growth of 1,150.2% from the March 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 73,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,346. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $14.69.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $0.3219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This is an increase from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Julius Bär Gruppe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBAXY shares. Barclays raised Julius Bär Gruppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 63 to CHF 62 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

(Get Rating)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.