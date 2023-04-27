Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Up 1,150.2% in April

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, a growth of 1,150.2% from the March 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 73,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,346. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $14.69.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $0.3219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This is an increase from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Julius Bär Gruppe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.40%.
Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
