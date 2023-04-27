JUNO (JUNO) Price Reaches $0.78

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002614 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a total market cap of $56.51 million and approximately $183,080.32 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUNO Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 72,637,064 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

