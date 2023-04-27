Kava Price Hits $0.84 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Kava has a market capitalization of $414.61 million and $23.40 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002822 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00039409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019271 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001206 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 496,248,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 496,242,189 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

