Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Buys 805,598 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,339,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 805,598 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure makes up 3.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 3.86% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $112,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AY. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $282,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $26,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 70,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 323.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 103,362 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 255,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -658.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,450.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

