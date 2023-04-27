Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,594,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,313,751,000 after purchasing an additional 236,682 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,352,000 after purchasing an additional 291,999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,325,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,446,000 after purchasing an additional 989,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,569,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,101,000 after purchasing an additional 376,861 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE BIP traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $34.78. 50,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,017. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,119.57%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.