Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,335 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEPC stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.26. 132,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

