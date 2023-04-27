Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $2.05 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.65. The company had a trading volume of 845,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,020. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $193.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

