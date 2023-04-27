Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,758 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 59,720 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners accounts for about 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $40,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,639,000 after acquiring an additional 74,841 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,250,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,465,000 after acquiring an additional 47,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 285,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 30,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,574. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.57% and a net margin of 14.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

