Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 720 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 54,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.00. 852,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

