Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 900 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.28. 1,550,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

