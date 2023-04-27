Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Trims Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,434,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 701,852 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for 8.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $301,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.70. 4,582,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,222,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.