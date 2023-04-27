Kearny Financial (KRNY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 28th. Analysts expect Kearny Financial to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Kearny Financial had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million.

KRNY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,899. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $520.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Director John F. Regan acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $40,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John F. Regan bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 221,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,792.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,851,000 after purchasing an additional 101,930 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 45,942 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kearny Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Kearny Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

